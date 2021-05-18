Harold David Haulman III, 43, is believed to have killed at least four people

Man Allegedly Confessed in Letter to Murdering Pa. Woman — Is He an International ‘Serial Killer’?

Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a man who allegedly confessed in a letter to murdering his girlfriend may be a serial killer.

Harold David Haulman III, 43, was charged Friday with the murder of 25-year-old Tianna Phillips, who disappeared in 2018.

He was also charged in December with the slaying of 26-year-old Erica Shultz, WNEP-TV reports.

According to WNEP-TV, citing court documents, the truck driver met the two women on an online dating app.

The murders allegedly took place in the same spot in the woods in Butler Township, the Standard-Speaker reports.

Erica Schultz Erika Shultz | Credit: Facebook

Authorities said Haulman is also a person of interest in the disappearance and presumed death of a 21-year-old pregnant Michigan woman. Ashley Parlier disappeared from Battle Creek in June of 2005 after allegedly getting into an argument with her father.

"They developed [Haulman] as a suspect in Tianna and Erica's case and they discovered he may be a person of interest concerning Ashley Parlier," Calhoun County Sheriff's Office detective Dave Homminga tells PEOPLE. "We are still under investigation with it. We are still trying to corroborate statements that were made not just by himself but other people who were interviewed. We are just trying to put the puzzle pieces together."

Homminga says Parlier, who worked at Taco Bell, was "in a dating relationship of some type with Haulman."

Tianna Ann Philipps Tianna Phillips | Credit: Bringing Home Tianna/Facebook

Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola said Haulman had been convicted in the late '90s of a murder in Germany but the charges were reduced and he was released, the Daily Item reports.

"If these situations don't match the definition of what a serial killer is, then nothing does," Zola said, according to the Daily Item.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Item, Haulman's wife Anne allegedly told investigators Haulman told her he killed Phillips, who he had been dating, but she didn't believe him.

Ashley Parlier Ashley Parlier | Credit: facebook

In December 2020, Haulman allegedly admitted to the slaying of Phillips to investigators, the Daily Item reports, citing court papers.

Haulman allegedly told police he lured Phillips to the woods to build a fire and instead hit her in the head with a hammer, slit her throat and stabbed her, WNEP reports.

He claimed he later returned to the area with trash bags and collected some of her remains and clothing and then tossed them in a dumpster behind a movie theater, according to WNEP.

Authorities said Haulman also confessed to killing Phillips in a letter he sent to his wife after they split in the summer of 2020, according to the Daily Item. She gave the letter to police.

Haulman reportedly told investigators where to find the remains of Shultz who he allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer and repeatedly stabbed early December, the Standard-Speaker says. He was arrested on Dec. 27, the same day her remains were found, according to the Standard-Speaker.

According to court papers, authorities in January found out about the disappearance of Parlier from Haulman who allegedly asked them if the murders of Shultz, Phillips and Parlier would be handled together because he was not interested in a trial, the Daily Item reports.

Like Phillips, Parlier's remains have never been found.

Homminga says investigators recently searched an area "based on information that was developed" for Parlier but came up empty.

He says his department will continue the search for her.

"Our objective is to find the remains so we can bring her home to her family," says Homminga.