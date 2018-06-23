Man Allegedly Chopped Off Pregnant Wife's Arm with Knife in Domestic Dispute

New York City police are looking for a man accused of chopping off his wife’s arm and two of her fingers on Thursday.

The 35-year-old man — who the NYPD tells PEOPLE has been identified as Yong Lu of Brooklyn — allegedly used a steak knife to cut off his wife’s right arm in an alleged domestic dispute. Lu fled on foot, according to authorities.

His 35-year-old wife, who remains unnamed, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and is now stable, police said. The New York Daily News reported she’s pregnant and doctors at Bellevue were able to reattach her arm.

A wanted sign along with a photo of Lu was shared by the New York Police Department’s 72nd Precinct on Twitter Thursday.

WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’6, 130 lbs for felonious assault that occurred on 55th street between 4-5 ave. on June 21st. Help us find this individual, share information. #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BynpwZ0c1w — NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) June 22, 2018

The couple’s neighbors told the NYDN that the two have a 7-year-old son and lived in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn for about two years.

One neighbor told the outlet the family kept to themselves.

“Americans, everybody is working,” they said. “When we come back, we don’t talk a lot.”