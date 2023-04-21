Man Allegedly Called 911 to Report Stabbing Doctor Wife to Death After Becoming Enraged About Her Night Out

Shiva Gummi is accused of killing his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, because he was upset that she was with a friend who was drunk, say police

By KC Baker
Published on April 21, 2023 04:05 PM
Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala
Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala. Photo: Go Fund Me

A Nevada doctor is dead after her husband allegedly stabbed her to death for spending time with a friend who had too much to drink after a recent night out, say police.

On Saturday April 15, Shiva Gummi, 33, of Las Vegas, called 911 to say he had stabbed himself, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a release Sunday.

"I want to die, but I'm not dying," he said, according to a release from the LVMP on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

When the 911 dispatcher asked where his wife was, he replied, "next to me." The dispatcher asked if his wife could help stem the bleeding from his stab wounds.

"She's dead," he replied.

Police raced to the man's home where they found the body of his wife, Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, dead inside a bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene. They found a "large bloody kitchen knife" on the floor next to the couple, the LVMPD said.

While the couple has no history of domestic abuse, a witness said that Gummi was "upset" with his wife, who had gone out the night before. Gummi was also out the night before and arrived home at 11 p.m., according to police.

His wife, who just graduated from UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in 2022, had returned home at 9 p.m., they said.

He was "was upset with Gwendoline after she spent the night at a friend's house who was intoxicated after a night of drinking," police said in the report. Gummi was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

He was arrested and booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

As police continue to investigate, Amsrala's family and friends are mourning her loss.

"She was taken tragically and suddenly from us, before she was destined to fulfill a rich and meaningful career dedicated to serving her future patients," wrote Dr. Mark Chang, her chief at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV who set up the GoFundMe.

"For those that knew her intimately, we will always remember her wonderful sense of humor, strength of spirit, leadership, and charming smile.

"As we remember and celebrate her life, this fundraiser is an opportunity to care for her immediate family as she is survived by her mother and father. Gwen was passionately dedicated to providing for her parents and therefore we have an opportunity to fulfill Gwen's wishes."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.

