Conn. Man Allegedly Breaks Into Closed Restaurant and Spends 4 Days Eating, Drinking Its Supplies

Image zoom New Haven Police

A Connecticut man has been accused of breaking into a New Haven restaurant that had been closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and spending four days eating and drinking thousands of dollars’ worth of food and beverages.

Louis Angel Ortiz, 42, was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found asleep with a bottle of rum inside a downtown eatery, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities said officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. in response to a report about a robbery in progress. When investigators reviewed the restaurant’s surveillance system, they alleged that Ortiz had actually broken into the restaurant on Saturday.

RELATED: Man Rescued After Spending 2 Days Inside Restaurant’s Grease Vent Following an Alleged Break-In

Ortiz then “helped himself over the course of four days to the restaurant’s food, liquor, and beer,” the New Haven Police Department said in a statement shared on their Instagram. Police said Ortiz also removed beverages and other items from the establishment during his stay.

According to authorities, restaurant management estimates Ortiz had consumed and stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of food and beverages — including 70 bottles of liquor.

The eatery has been identified as Soul De Cuba Café, a Cuban restaurant located on Crown Street, by the Hartford Courant.

The New Haven Police Department said the business had been closed and a manager’s routine check of the building led to the discovery.

RELATED VIDEO: Georgia Bar Owner Removes Over $3,000 From Bar Walls to Give to Her Employees

Ortiz has been charged with burglary, larceny and criminal mischief in connection to the alleged incident, as well as failure to appear in court from an unrelated case, authorities said.

He was held in lieu of $12,500 bail at the New Haven Police Department Union Avenue Detention Center and transferred to an arraignment hearing in New Haven Superior Court on Wednesday.

Ortiz is currently being held at New Haven Correctional Center, according to online records.

An attorney for Ortiz could not be immediately located by PEOPLE.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.