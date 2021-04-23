After allegedly discussing his involvement in the Jan. 6 uprising, Robert Chapman's potential mate replied, "We are not a match"

Man Allegedly Boasted to Woman on Bumble that He Stormed Capitol — Then She Turned Him in

A photo that allegedly shows Robert Chapman in the Statuary Room

A single New York man who allegedly bragged about his participation in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol while courting a potential mate on a dating app is now behind bars, after the woman tipped off authorities.

Robert Chapman of Carmel, N.Y., was detained on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chapman, whose age was not released, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted government property, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Chapman had been on the FBI's radar since the week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, after investigators were alerted to some of his social media posts.

But it was a match on Bumble that allegedly provided authorities with enough to file charges against Chapman.

After matching with a woman on the popular dating app, Chapman allegedly acknowledged his involvement in the Jan. 6 unrest in a series of messages.

"I did storm the capitol," Chapman's alleged to have written, followed by, "I made it all the way into Statuary Hall!"

Chapman also allegedly informed his match he'd done interviews during the insurrection with the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

The woman replied, "We are not a match," according to a screenshot of the alleged exchange included in the criminal complaint.

Chapman also posted photos of himself inside the Capitol building to Facebook. He allegedly exclaimed in another post to the site, "I'M INSIDE THE [Expletive] CRAPITOL!!!"

The FBI also alleges Chapman can be seen on police body cam video inside the building.

Chapman appeared in federal court via video conference Thursday.

He was released on his own recognize, and was not asked to enter pleas.