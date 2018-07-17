Man Allegedly Said He Was 'Awoken by Demons' — and Bludgeoned Fla. Woman to Death with Pipe

A 40-year-old man allegedly expressed remorse for killing a Florida woman, saying “he killed an innocent person that was his friend” after being “awoken by demons” early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

Lesley Satenay, from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, is behind bars on a second-degree homicide charge, accused of beating Krystal Phillips to death with a pipe.

It was unclear Tuesday if Satenay had entered a plea to the charge against him. PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney for comment.

Police were called to Phillips’ Eatonville home on Saturday after someone reported seeing a woman face-down, with blood pooled around her.

Officers arrived to find Satenay standing on the front porch, with blood on his pants and feet, according to the arrest report.

Satenay allegedly told police that “the devil was inside his room,” and that he “hit the devil with a [B]ible,” the report states.

Officers recovered both a large pipe and a Bible from the scene. Both, authorities allege, were covered in blood.

The killing occurred in a bedroom and Phillips was dead on arrival, according to the arrest report. While it appears she died from blunt force trauma, her cause of death is still under investigation, the report states.

Satenay spoke to police about the killing, and allegedly told them he thought demons were inside his room. He allegedly said he used a frying pan and a knife to attack “a big person” in his room, striking the person — who according to the report appears to have been a figment of his imagination — with three blows, the report states.

Satenay thought that Phillips had left after he went to bed, and allegedly told police he was “awoken by demons,” prompting him to attack her, the arrest report alleges.

Satenay also allegedly told police he had had a long-standing relationship with Phillips, describing her as his friend who “did not deserve to die,” according to the report.

Satenay is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.