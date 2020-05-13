Investigators allege David Diaz-Perez tried to weigh down his nephew's body before dragging it into a lake

Conn. Man Allegedly Admits to Beating Teen Nephew to Death, Dumping Body in Lake

A 21-year-old Connecticut man has allegedly confessed to bludgeoning his teenage nephew to death before discarding the body in a nearby lake.

Over the weekend, kayakers discovered the remains of Nolvin Diaz, 17, floating in Community Lake in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Diaz was reported missing on April 25, after being last seen on the evening of April 23.

In the arrest warrant for Diaz's uncle, David Diaz-Perez, authorities allege the teen was murdered on April 23 behind the Wallingford Senior Center.

According to the warrant, Diaz-Perez denied being involved at first, but then allegedly told detectives Diaz had asked if they could meet at Community Lake the evening of April 23.

The uncle allegedly told investigators that, when he arrived, Diaz attacked him with a piece of wood. Diaz-Perez said he then picked up his own piece of wood and struck Diaz about the head and neck, until he was unresponsive.

Image zoom David Diaz-Perez Wallingford Police Department

Diaz-Perez allegedly said that he fled the scene and headed home. Days after Diaz was reported missing, the uncle allegedly said he returned to the scene on May 2.

There, he found his nephew's lifeless body, the warrant states.

According to the warrant, he allegedly used a garbage bag, an extension cord and dirt in a feeble attempt to weigh the body down.

The warrant alleges Diaz-Perez dragged the body to the water using the victim's own belt.

Diaz's corpse was found partially submerged on Sunday afternoon.

Medical examiners determined Diaz died from blunt and sharp injuries to the head and neck, as well as ligature strangulation.

Diaz-Perez was detained Monday night on a felony murder charge.

He remains in police custody on $2 million bond.

He will be in court today to enter a plea to the charge against him.