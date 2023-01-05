Man Accused Of Stabbing 2 Workers At MoMa Extradited to N.Y. to Face Charges Nearly Year After Attack

Gary Cabana, 60, has officially been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault in connection with the March 12, 2022 incident

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 5, 2023 11:54 AM
Gary Cabana
Gary Cabana. Photo: Instagram

A man who allegedly stabbed two workers at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City has been extradited to the city to face charges nearly one year after the brutal attack, authorities said.

Gary Cabana, 60, of New York, arrived on Jan. 3 from Philadelphia, where he was being held for psychiatric evaluation and pending court appearances since his arrest last March, according to an NYPD spokesperson and NBC 4. He has officially been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

The man was captured on surveillance video hopping over the reception desk and plunging a knife into two employees — a male and a female, both 24, on March 12, 2022, after being denied entry to a film showing, police said.

The female suffered several stab wounds to her back, and the male was injured in the neck and collarbone, sources told PEOPLE. Both workers survived the assault.

MoMA stabbing
The attack was captured by surveillance cameras.

Cabana received a letter from the museum, notifying him his membership had been revoked for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, sources confirmed. Authorities believe this led to the stabbing attack.

He was on the run for three days before being arrested in Philadelphia, where he was also being sought on an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to his room at the Best Western in Center City, police said at the time.

Cabana was caught sleeping at a terminal in the Philadelphia Bus Station and told officers who took him into custody that he "had a bad day," NBC 4 reports.

It is not immediately clear if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

