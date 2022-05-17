The suspect was detained by a good Samaritan, and later charged with two counts of attempted murder

Utah Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Tinder Date Allegedly Told Police He Had More Attacks Planned

An 18-year-old Utah man has been arrested on accusations he attempted to murder two women — including one he allegedly met days earlier on a dating app, according to a release from the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Kane Fairbank was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of kidnapping, officials stated. He is currently being held without bail, according to online jail records.

On Thursday, Fairbank allegedly met a woman on the Tinder app and coerced her into his vehicle in Mueller Park in Bountiful, Utah, where they stayed for several hours, authorities say.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., he allegedly stabbed the unidentified woman while inside his vehicle.

"[Fairbank] began attacking her with a knife stabbing her multiple times; she sustained significant injuries to her hands, neck, and face at this time," a detective wrote in an arrest report obtained by TV station KUTV.

The sheriff's office statement says, "The victim fought back, broke away, and was able to flag down nearby witnesses." The witnesses created a barrier between the woman and Fairbank, who allegedly fled the scene and drove to a nearby gas station, according to the release.

Once there, he allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled to a neighborhood before stabbing a 64-year-old woman, officials stated.

A good Samaritan spotted Fairbank and "detained him" until police arrived and took him into custody.

While speaking with investigators, Fairbank allegedly said he planned "to kill other people," KUTV reports.

"He further stated he had been planning since he started interacting with her on Tinder. [Fairbank] states he invited victim 1 to the park 'with the intent of luring her into his car and killing her'," the arrest report stated.