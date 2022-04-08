Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooting Suspect Mistakenly Released from Jail

James Howard Jackson is accused of shooting Ryan Fischer, who was walking Lady Gaga's dogs when he was attacked on Feb. 24, 2021

The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker in a robbery last year was mistakenly released from custody on Wednesday — and police are now searching for him.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, James Howard Jackson, 19, was released Wednesday "due to a clerical error."

"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody," says the statement, which describes Jackson's release as "inadvertent."

Jackson is accused of shooting Ryan Fischer on Feb. 24, 2021 while Fischer was walking Gaga's three French bulldogs. He along with two other suspects suspects allegedly fled in a car with two of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, though the dogs were returned safely to police two days later.

Last April, five suspects were arrested in the case, including Jackson, who was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Jail records do not show if he has an attorney or entered pleas to the charges.

Shortly after the shooting, Gaga, 36, released a statement calling Fischer a "hero" and asked for information pertaining to the whereabouts of her stolen dogs.

Fischer was critically injured during the attack and suffered a collapsed lung. In an emotional Instagram post afterward, he wrote about confronting his mortality after the attack.

"In the hospital, my lung collapsed again despite the chest tube poking at my insides," he wrote. "And then it collapsed again. And again. It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal."

Fischer's wallet was not stolen during the robbery, and authorities said they believed the suspects intended to rob Fischer because of the value of the French bulldogs — which are among the most popular dog breeds and are easy to steal because of their small size, dog experts say.

In an interview last September with CBS' Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Fischer said, "I think they just saw a guy with three French bulldogs."

He added, "The one thing I've noticed in L.A. while walking the dogs is people would say out of the cars, 'How much are those dogs worth?' Like, 'How much are they? Can I buy them?' And that part was always surprising — the viewing of the dog as a commodity."

Fischer also talked about Gaga, and how she has been a constant supporter as he continues his recovery.