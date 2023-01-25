Illinois Man Accused of Stabbing 14-Year-Old After Meeting Her Online and Traveling to Her Home

The victim was at home with her younger sibling when the attack happened

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 25, 2023 08:44 PM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after the man she was speaking to online traveled across state lines to her home and then stabbed her when she refused to have sex with him.

The man, an 18-year-old from Illinois who has not been identified, traveled to Springfield Township, in Oakland County, Michigan, for the meeting, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is facing an attempted murder charge. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment, according to the press release.

The victim is listed in critical but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the home just after midnight. They found the girl on the floor of the residence bleeding from several stab wounds to her back and midsection.

The victim was at home with her younger sibling when the attack happened, but the child was sleeping and unharmed. The injured girl was able to call her parents who weren't home and tell them what happened.

They returned home and called 911.

The man fled the home but was arrested after he called 911, according to Click On Detroit.

An officer went to his location in Waterford Township and arrested him without incident, the news outlet said.

The man told deputies he got angry when the girl wouldn't have sex with him, according to the Click on Detroit report.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reminded the public with people you've met online can be dangerous.

"You have no idea of who that person really is or their motivation. Anytime you meet someone via the internet, it is always a very good idea to do so in a public setting and preferably have someone else with you," Bouchard said in a statement.

"Do not share personal information like where you live or other items that will allow a person to locate or track you. In this situation, this was a juvenile and for so many reasons meeting someone in person is a dangerous choice, and we always discourage it."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

