Man Arrested After 2 British Tourists Were Shot Near a Bar in California's Famed Venice Beach

Brandon Manyo Dixon was arrested by U.S. Marshals in West Virginia on Monday

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 20, 2022 08:04 PM
Brandon Manyo Dixon West Virginia Department of Corrections
Photo: West Virginia Department of Corrections

A man has been arrested on the other side of the country after allegedly going on the run following a shooting in California's famous Venice Beach.

Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested in a Charleston, West Virginia, neighborhood on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, according to a release by authorities.

The shooting happened on July 30, 2022, after officials say a man got into a verbal argument with two British tourists outside a heavily populated bar, according to KTLA News.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xE4YsO58NJc Attempt Murder Suspect Sought in Venice Beach NR22351mp Los Angeles Police Department 59.1K subscribers Subscribe 38 Share Download 4,612 views Nov 23, 2022 Venice: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect responsible for an attempted murder of two tourists. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the suspect, the suspect’s friend, and two United Kingdom tourists were involved in a verbal argument outside a heavily populated bar in the 20 block of Windward Avenue. The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun. As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries. Brandon Manyo Dixon has been identified as the person involved in the attempted murder of the United Kingdom victims. Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 for immediate assistance. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Pacific Division Robbery Detective Jurado D: (310) 482-6369, C: (323) 229-6286 or via email at 32284@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” and follow the prompts. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Los Angeles Police Department

The argument got physical and the video shows a man, whom authorities allege to be Dixon, chasing the two individuals while shooting at them, causing them serious injuries.

Police identified Dixon as a suspect months later.

Investigators initially tracked Dixon to Memphis, Tennessee, but he fled before an arrest warrant could be served, according to the news outlet.

They eventually found him in West Virginia. Several firearms were allegedly obtained during his arrest.

Dixon was arraigned by a Kanawha County magistrate and transported to a local jail to wait for extradition.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It's unclear if Dixon has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Related Articles
torrey moore
Md. Authorities Discover Decomposing Body of Pregnant Woman While Arresting Man Accused of Separate Murder
Mario R. Garcia
Mass. Fugitive Wanted for 1991 Homicide Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala
jasper wu
Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested
TORRES RUIZ, DIEGO was arrested on 12/08/2022 at 12:20 Date of Birth: 07/03/1993 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W Address: 86550 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036 Occupation: COOK Arrest Location: 87000 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER Incident #: MCSO22CAD213661 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF009234 Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 828.12.1 CONSERVATION-ANIMALS 1 Felony Count(s) of 828.12.2 CONSERV MCSO - Florida Keys Sorpesotdn e 04m a u d 61 a l2f0 r m Y : 9 7 e 0ucg1 M t s u 1 c A g0300 1 l y c20a 1 t · A 29-year-old Islamorada man who tossed two kittens from a moving vehicle on U.S. 1 was arrested Thursday. Diego Torres Ruiz was charged with two counts of animal cruelty. “I take these incidents very seriously and I’m happy to report an arrest was made in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. On Nov. 28, a motorist reported seeing two kittens tumble from a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe near Mile Marker 87 causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting them. The witness provided the tag number and description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Ruiz, was stopped shortly thereafter. He denied knowing anything about the kittens. The cats were not immediately found and Ruiz was released. The Sheriff’s Office continued to search for the kittens. Later on Nov. 28, one kitten was found dead by the Sheriff’s Office after apparently being struck by a vehicle. A second nearby kitten ran into the woods and out of sight, but was later found by a Rain Barrel Village employee and taken to Whiskers & Paws in Key Largo with non-life-threatening injuries. The witness adopted the kitten that survived and confirmed the kittens looked like those from the incident on U.S. 1. The witness also identified Ruiz’s vehicle as the suspect vehicle on the highway. The Sheriff’s Office notified the State Attorney’s Office and warrants were obtained for Ruiz’s arrest. See less
Florida Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing 2 Kittens Out of Moving Car on Highway
CHP Capt. Julie Harding
Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death
45-year-old Chen Wu, Wu was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation 
Carjacking Victim Who Was Dragged by Own Car During Police Chase Dies
Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by His Own Car During Police Chase in Los Angeles
crime scene blocked off
Va. Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Ex, 3 Children Dead: 'A Difficult Day'
Hannah Elizabeth Thompson, charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact
Woman Allegedly Helped Boyfriend Cover Up 2016 Murder of His Wife When She Was a Teen, Now She's Been Arrested
Hend Bustami, Afaf Hussanen
Woman Who Blamed Prior Arrest on Being Too 'Pretty' Accused of Killing Mom: 'I Think I Killed My Mommy': Reports
James Douglas Drayton
Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody
Amber Compton
Virginia Corrections Employee Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Who Was 7 Months Pregnant with His Child
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Timothy Ogden and Lindsay Weakland
2 People Killed During Crash at Illegal Car Rally in N.J., Pa. Man Charged
Jailene Holton
Man Arrested After Getting Kicked Out of Bar and Allegedly Firing 15 Rounds in Anger, Killing Innocent Woman
Krystal Mitchell
Ex-Marine Captured for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend 6 Years Ago After Her Detective Mom Helps Track Him Down