Man Arrested After 2 British Tourists Were Shot Near a Bar in California's Famed Venice Beach

A man has been arrested on the other side of the country after allegedly going on the run following a shooting in California's famous Venice Beach.

Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested in a Charleston, West Virginia, neighborhood on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, according to a release by authorities.

The shooting happened on July 30, 2022, after officials say a man got into a verbal argument with two British tourists outside a heavily populated bar, according to KTLA News.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Los Angeles Police Department

The argument got physical and the video shows a man, whom authorities allege to be Dixon, chasing the two individuals while shooting at them, causing them serious injuries.

Police identified Dixon as a suspect months later.

Investigators initially tracked Dixon to Memphis, Tennessee, but he fled before an arrest warrant could be served, according to the news outlet.

They eventually found him in West Virginia. Several firearms were allegedly obtained during his arrest.

Dixon was arraigned by a Kanawha County magistrate and transported to a local jail to wait for extradition.

It's unclear if Dixon has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.