The 40-year-old man was taken into custody when the plane landed, police said in a statement

Man Accused of Raping Woman on Overnight United Airlines Flight from New Jersey to London

A British man has been arrested after a woman alleged that he raped her on a United Airlines flight from New Jersey to London's Heathrow Airport.

According to a statement from London's Metropolitan Police, the investigation is ongoing.

"At 06:39hrs on Monday, 31 January police at Heathrow Airport were alerted to an incident on an inbound flight," the statement reads. "Officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He has been released under investigation."

"The complainant, a 40-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing," the statement concludes.

According to 7News, the man and the woman did not know each other before the incident. They were initially seated in different rows, but were seen making small talk before the incident happened.

The station reports that the man is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in business class while other passengers slept on the overnight flight. The woman reported the incident to flight attendants immediately after it happened. They called police before the plane landed.

The New York Post reports that the woman was "very distressed" as the plane landed.

A spokesperson for United Airlines confirms the police narrative, telling CNN: "Our crew called ahead and notified the local authorities as soon as they became aware of these allegations. We will cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation."