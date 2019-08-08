Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Found Dead in Storage Container at His Home

Image zoom James C. Taylor Fairfield Police department

A Connecticut man, who was accused of killing his ex-wife, has been found dead inside a storage container outside of his home.

The search for James Taylor began on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. when the Fairfield emergency communications center received an alert that the GPS monitoring bracelet he was wearing was receiving a “low signal and then subsequently had died,” Fairfield Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Taylor, who was charged with murder following a “violent domestic homicide” in February, was required to wear the tracking device after he pleaded not guilty and was freed on a $2 million bond.

Believing Taylor, 75, maybe on the run, police went to his home. Once on the scene, officers exhausted all methods of contacting Taylor and failed to reach any of his family members.

That’s when police dialed Taylor’s phone again and heard it ringing inside a storage container that was locked from the inside, “indicating that someone would have to be in there to lock it,” Fairfield Police said.

It took police and emergency responders five hours to open the container as they opted to take a “slow and methodical approach” to “ensure the safety of the public,” Fairfield Police said in the statement.

Once inside, police discovered Taylor “deceased inside.”

It is not immediately clear how or when Taylor died, but police believe he “barricaded himself” inside the container.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

In order to gain access to the storage container, police called on the help of the Stamford Bomb Squad as they were concerned the case was a trap for officers, Hartford Courant reported.

The bomb squad used a robot for the operation and police used Westport’s BearCat armored vehicle to approach the container, according to the outlet.

“There was some concern in the beginning,” Captain Robert Kalamaras told Hartford Courant. “We’re just looking out for the safety of our officers.”

On Feb. 3, Taylor was arrested after he forced his way into a home armed with a gun, Fairfield Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Once inside, Taylor fatally shot a woman, police identified as his ex-wife 70-year-old Catherine Taylor, Hartford Courant and Fox 61 reported.

Catherine’s son — Taylor’s stepson — was home at the time of the incident and ran out when he heard the gunfire, Hartford Courant reported. He was nearly shot himself.

He then struggled with his stepfather until police arrived and arrested Taylor, according to the outlet.

Taylor was charged that day with murder, attempted murder, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, assault in the third degree and illegal discharge of a firearm, police said in the Facebook statement.

Catherine and Taylor had been divorced for 25 years at the time of the murder.

Her son described Taylor as a “bully,” Fox 61 reported.

“It seemed like there was a build-up in the relationship that it started to boil over,” Captain Robert Kalamaras with Fairfield Police told Fox 61 at the time.