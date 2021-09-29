Man Accused of Dismembering and Burning 3 People in Dumpster Allegedly Calls Killings 'Sacrifices'

Jason Alan Thornburg has been charged with murder and allegedly told police he killed two more people

Jason Alan Thornburg is accused of killing up to five people

A man in Texas has been charged with murder in the killing and dismemberment of three people whose bodies were found on fire in a dumpster.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, is behind bars in Tarrant County Jail for a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, according to jail records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thornburg is accused of murdering and dismembering three people at the Mid City Inn in Euless before dumping their bodies in a dumpster he then set on fire, NBCDFW reports. The bodies were found by Fort Worth fire crews last week and belonged to one man, identified as David Lueras, and two women.

Authorities allegedly identified Thornburg through his Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was captured on video surveillance near the dumpster. Detectives then used GPS data to locate Thornburg's Jeep in Arlington and confirm he had been staying at the Mid City Inn over the summer, authorities said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

When authorities contacted Thornburg and asked him to come in for questioning, he agreed and allegedly admitted to murdering the three victims at the Inn as well as another man in May and his girlfriend in Arizona, KOLD reports.

Thornburg also allegedly told investigators he had "in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed that he was being called to commit sacrifices," according to an arrest warrant affidavit, CNN reports.

He allegedly said he believed his previous two other victims were also "sacrifices."

Speaking to KDFW, a relative of one of the victims found in the dumpster fire, David Lueras, said he had feared for his life in the days leading up to his death.

"I know that he was scared," Aaron Torres said of his cousin, KDFW reports. "And I know he knew somebody was after him to get him."

David Lueras David Lueras was found dead alongside two other people | Credit: Fort Worth Police

Torres said he hadn't seen Lueras in years but before his death, the 42-year-old had reached out to relatives to try to hide out of state.

Authorities said Lueras and Thornburg shared a room at the inn the days leading up to Lueras's death, however, it is unclear how the men knew each other.