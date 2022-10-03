Man Accused of Killing 22 Elderly Texans to Stand Trial in Dallas for Murder

Billy Chemirmir is standing trial for the murder of Mary Brooks, 87, who was found dead on the floor of her home in Richardson, Texas in January 2018

Published on October 3, 2022 01:07 PM
Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Nov. 17, 2021. The retrial of the man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, April 25, 2022 after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.
Billy Chemirmir. Photo: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP

A man accused of killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area is standing trial for the death of one of the victims Monday.

Billy Chemirmir, 49, will appear in a Dallas court for the murder of Mary Brooks, 87, who was found dead on the floor of her home in Richardson, Texas in January 2018.

Chemirmir is already serving a life sentence without parole for the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris in March 2018 after they met at a Walmart supermarket.

If convicted of the murder of Brooks, Chemirmi will receive the exact same punishment from the court, reported NBC News Monday.

In 2020, Chemirmir, a former health care worker, was charged in connection with the deaths of 14 elderly people in Dallas and Collin Counties between 2016 and 2018. Civil lawsuits name him as a defendant in at least eight more.

Dallas County Jail

"Chemirmir used his healthcare experience to his advantage, targeting and exploiting seniors, some of the most vulnerable people in our community," then-Plano police chief Gregory W. Rushin said in a March 2018 press conference. "This is terribly disturbing."

An investigation into Chemirmir began in March 2018 when Mary Bartel, who was 91 years old at the time, says she survived one of his alleged. She told police that he forced his way into her apartment at a senior living center and smothered her with a pillow. He took off with her jewelry after she passed out.

Most of Chemirmir's alleged victims were killed in the same manner, with the 49-year-old allegedly forcing his way into apartments of seniors living in an independent community center, or entering their homes under the guise of being a maintenance worker.

Chemirmir was spotted by police the day after the attack on Bartel in the parking lot of his apartment complex holding jewelry and cash. He had thrown a red jewelry box away which contained documents that led Dallas police to the home of Harris, who, according to CBS, was found dead in her bedroom with lipstick smeared on her pillow.

In 2020, Chemirmir pleaded not guilty to all charges and his lawyers said that the cases against him are largely circumstantial. But authorities say that they have a mountain of evidence, including surveillance video, DNA samples and Bartel's eyewitness account.

Prior to his 2021 trial involving Harris' death, the Kenyan immigrant with permanent resident status in the U.S., Chemirmir was held in the Dallas County Jail on $11.6 million bond.

