Man Accused of Committing 48-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Dies by Suicide Hours Before Guilty Verdict

The suspect of a 48-year-old murder died by suicide just hours before a jury found him guilty.

Terrence Miller, 78, was found dead in his home on Monday morning when Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a death by suicide in Edmonds, Washington.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Miller's manner of death was ruled a suicide, and his cause of death was a gunshot wound, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE.

Loomis was sexually assaulted and then murdered near Bothell, Washington, in August 1972 while on a bike ride to visit her horse's stable, six miles from her house, according to The Washington Post. A couple discovered her body on a dirt road and rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Last year, investigators matched Miller's DNA, which was collected from a coffee cup, to semen found on the young woman's boot using genetic genealogy, the Seattle Times previously reported.

Image zoom Terrence Miller | Credit: Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Miller had posted his $1 million bond last year and was being supervised by a home monitory company, the Everrett Herald reported. He had previously been ordered by a judge to surrender any firearms; it's unclear how he obtained a gun.

Miller died by suicide as jurors were weighing his case after a two-week trial, and he was convicted just hours after he was found dead on Monday, according to the Herald.

"I’m glad that we got to hear the verdict," said lead investigator Jim Scharf of the Snohomish County sheriff's office, per the Herald. "I think that was good for the (Loomis) family."

A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for December 17 to determine whether Miller's family should pay fines.