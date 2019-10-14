Man Accused of Burning Girl in 2018 Is Arrested for Allegedly Pouring Boiling Water on 3-Year-Old Boy

Image zoom Terry May Volusia Sheriff's Office

A Florida man is under arrest after allegedly pouring boiling water on a 3-year-old child as punishment for accidentally urinating on the floor.

A statement from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office alleges Terry May, 47, was arrested last week after an employee at the little boy’s daycare alerted investigators to burns she saw on the victim’s back.

“The investigation revealed May poured boiling water onto the child after the child accidentally urinated on the floor,” the statement reads.

This is the second time May, who is charged with one count of child abuse causing great bodily harm, has been accused of burning a child with boiling water.

In 2018, the sheriff’s office statement indicates the Deltona man was accused of pouring boiling water on a 3-year-old girl.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The statement alleges, “May’s previous child abuse charge in 2018 in DeLand was ultimately not prosecuted, with a ‘no information’ filed in August 2018.”

It was unclear Monday if May had entered a plea to the charge against him. Information on his attorney was also unavailable.

May remains in custody, held on $250,000 bond.

The statement makes no mention of how May knows the two alleged victims.