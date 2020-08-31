Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was taken into custody Friday in the March triple slaying

Man Accused of Murdering Fort Hood Soldier, 2 Others Is Arrested in Mississippi

A man accused of murdering three roommates, including a Fort Hood soldier, has been arrested in Mississippi.

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was taken into custody Friday in Newton by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the March triple slaying.

He has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Spc. Freddy Delacruz, Asia Cline, 22, and 23-year-old Army vet Shaquan Markell Allred. According to the Statesman, Delacruz had been assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, at Fort Hood since April 2018.

Morrow is being held in Lauderdale County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Officers were called to the Summerlyn apartments in Killeen around 1 a.m. on March 14 after someone called 911 to report hearing gunfire.

Initially, police didn’t find the victims.

At 1:17 a.m., the fire department responded to the same apartment complex about a water leak in one of the apartments.

“The water leak was a water pipe in a small rear bathroom that had been struck by a bullet,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Officers returned to the apartment and found the bodies of the three roommates.

Allred was found fatally shot on the couch with a video game in his lap. He had been shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder. Cline was discovered on a bathroom floor. She had been shot seven times.

Delacruz was shot eight times and was found lying on a bed in a back bedroom.

Seventeen 9mm cartridge casings were found at the scene, the affidavit states.

A fourth roommate, who was at work at the time of the shooting, told police that Morrow carried a 9 mm and that Allred had told her earlier that Morrow “was supposed to come over the night of the shooting,” according to the affidavit.

Police later allegedly linked a gun they found on Morrow with shell casings found at the scene.

Morrow allegedly told police he had stolen the gun from a park. However, investigators spoke to a soldier who allegedly claimed he sold the weapon to Morrow in August 2019, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 20, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, who charged Morrow with capital murder of multiple persons. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.

Delacruz’s death is one of several deaths involving Fort Hood soldiers this year.

Last week, the body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was found hanging from a tree near a railroad. He was last seen by his staff sergeant on August 17, when a sergeant dropped him off at his residence. Shortly after Fernandes disappeared, Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, a 1st Cavalry Division public affairs officer, said in a statement to CNN that there was an "open investigation of abusive sexual contact" involving Fernandes, who was classified as a victim in the inquest.

Through their attorney, Fernandes' family allege that an assault did happen, and said it impacted Fernandes' mental well-being. The Army later said those claims were "unsubstantiated."

Earlier this month, Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was accused of killing 27-year-old Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans. Police said Olivares and Rosecrans were traveling together in Rosecrans’ Jeep Renegade before he was shot. His Jeep was later found engulfed in flames.

Olivares is being held on a $1 million bond and has pleaded not guilty.

In late June, the partial remains of missing 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen were discovered in a shallow grave near the Leon River in rural Bell County. Guillen’s suspected killer, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, died by suicide as police closed in on him.

Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, is accused of helping Robinson dismember Guillen and dispose of her remains. She is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.