Man Accused of Knocking 55-Year-Old Asian Woman Unconscious in Unprovoked NYC Attack

Police in New York City have arrested the 48-year-old man allegedly seen in disturbing surveillance footage knocking out an Asian woman in yet another unprovoked attack that unfolded outside a restaurant in Chinatown.

NYPD sources tell PEOPLE that Alexander Wright is the man seen punching the 55-year-old victim in the face in broad daylight along Manhattan's Bayard Street.

The blow sent the Asian woman tumbling backwards and into a structure set up for outside dining. The force from the punch also knocked the woman's hat from her head.

Wright, the sources say, walked away moments after the wanton attack, which happened around 6 p.m.

In the footage, several people are seen rushing in to help the motionless victim, who appears to be unconscious.

Monday evening's assault was the latest in a string of attacks in New York City targeting Asian individuals.

The attack occurred amid a nationwide rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including the March 16 shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

Wright has been released from custody after being charged with single counts of assault as a hate crime, assault, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He could not be reached for comment.

The shocking footage was first shared on Twitter by New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.

The victim, Niou relayed in a Twitter post, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

She "is conscious and cognizant and alert," according to Niou.