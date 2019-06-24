Man Accused of Killing N.Y.C. Mom in National Guard and Drowning Their 2 Young Children

Image zoom Alla Ausheva Natasha Mozgovaya/ Youtube

On Saturday morning, after discovering the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and her two toddler children inside a burning house on Staten Island, New York City police charged the young victims’ father with all three murders, PEOPLE confirms.

NYPD sources tell PEOPLE Shane Walker, 36, is accused of killing Alla Ausheva and their two kids: 3-year-old Elia Walker and 2-year-old Ivan Walker.

Investigators have yet to discuss a possible motive for the murders.

An official cause of death for the three victims is still pending, but sources tell PEOPLE the two kids were drowned.

Walker and Ausheva are active duty members of the New York Air National Guard, according to sources.

Hours before finding the three bodies, police located Walker walking along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. He was taken to a nearby hospital for psychological testing.

Police were dispatched to Ausheva and Walker’s home at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an active assault.

Officers arrived to find the house on fire and the bodies were found after the fire was extinguished.

Ausheva was found face down on a bed.

On Sunday, Walker was charged with murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon.

It was unclear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf or if he had entered pleas to the charges filed against him.

Police had been called to the home previously to intervene in a domestic dispute, sources said, but no charges were filed.