Man Accused in Stabbing Murder of Boy, 16, Who Lay Dying as Onlookers Filmed His Death

Image zoom Khaseen Morris Family Photo

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by New York authorities for his alleged role in the death of a high school senior, who was stabbed in the chest Monday during a brawl involving up to 50 teenagers.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Nassau County police officials revealed Tyler Flach has been charged with second-degree murder connected to the death of Khaseen Morris.

The fatal fight unfolded after school on Monday outside a strip mall.

As Morris lay dying on the ground, several eyewitnesses and bystanders recorded his death with their smartphones, rather than helping the teen or calling 911.

Morris, a senior at Oceanside High School, was targeted by up to seven teens after walking another boy’s girlfriend home, police said.

RELATED: Boy, 16, Stabbed in Fight Lay Dying as Eyewitnesses, Friends Videotaped His Death

On Thursday, detectives revealed that Flach is a friend of the girl’s boyfriend.

Police say that as the fight escalated, Morris was stabbed once in the chest.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The fight also left another teen with head injuries and a broken arm.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover Morris’ funeral costs.

Flach is scheduled to appear in court later today and has yet to enter pleas to the charge he faces.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer, and attempts to reach his family were unsuccessful Thursday.