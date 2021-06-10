Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing N.D. Middle Schooler Skateboarding Home Will Face Murder Charge

Jupiter Paulson was on her way to her mother's home Friday morning when she was stabbed

The man accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old North Dakota middle school girl while she skateboarded home is expected to be charged with murder, a Cass County prosecutor tells PEOPLE.

The girl, Jupiter Paulsen, was allegedly stabbed more than 20 times Friday morning by Arthur Prince Kollie, 23, say prosecutors. The girl's family says she was on her way to her mother's house.

"She is a victim of a random attack," Her father Robert Paulsen wrote on a GoFundMe page.

According to a statement from the Fargo Police Department, officers responded to a call about a bloody, unconscious girl found at a strip mall. After they arrived, a witness told officers they saw a man wearing a white T-shirt with blood stains leaving the area. During their investigation, police also learned that the victim's backpack, wallet and iPhone were missing from the scene.

Jupiter was hospitalized and was "fighting for her life" until Tuesday when she succumbed to her injuries.

"We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn't anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes," her father wrote on the GoFundMe page. "This is a very dark moment in our lives. Thank you all for the prayers, shares, and donations."

Kollie was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection to the stabbing, according to police. He was initially facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

Arthur Prince Kollie

In court documents, police said surveillance footage at the strip mall showed Kollie allegedly attacking Jupiter before fleeing the scene, KVLY-TV previously reported.

Kollie then allegedly went to a Walmart - where security cameras there allegedly recorded him entering the store with no shirt, taking new clothing, entering a changing room and emerging with a new outfit, according to the documents.

Police reportedly said that investigators found shoes with what appeared to be blood on them in the room and located Kollie in downtown Fargo.

While speaking with police, Kollie allegedly told investigators that he suffers from multiple personality disorder and had not slept since using meth on the afternoon before stabbing, per the court documents.

Kollie did not recall the attack and denied his involvement, according to KVLY-TV, but court documents said he allegedly admitted to walking in the area at the time and police found fresh cuts on his hands.