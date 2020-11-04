Police allege that Aaron Guilliams, 31, admitted to killing his wife, 34-year-old Crystal Hanshew, when officers arrived at their home

Missouri Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Wife of 8 Months in the Face During Argument

An argument between newlyweds turned deadly over the weekend in Missouri, where authorities allege a 31-year-old man fatally shot his wife in the head, leading to his arrest on first-degree murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Police in St. Charles allege that Aaron Guilliams shot and killed his wife early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at Guilliams' home on Sunday to find 34-year-old Crystal Hanshew suffering from a single gunshot wound to her face.

Hanshew died a short time later, according to a police statement.

Guilliams has also been charged with armed criminal action.

Police allege that Guilliams told investigators he and Hanshew had been arguing in the hallway of their home.

He allegedly claimed she was "flailing her arms" and had hit him in the face.

Guilliams allegedly said he went to retrieve his .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from their bedroom, and confronted his wife.

Guilliams allegedly said he told Hanshew he never should have married her eight months ago, and pointed the gun at her face, eventually firing, according to a police probable-cause statement cited by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Police say Guilliams is being held on $500,000 bond.

He has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.