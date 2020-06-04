Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Ahmaud Arbery Allegedly Yelled Racial Slur: Court Testimony

The preliminary hearing showed evidence against the three men charged in Arbery's murder

As Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man who was fatally shot while jogging through his Georgia neighborhood, was lying on the pavement suffering from three gunshot wounds, his alleged killer yelled “F–king n—-r.”

That is what Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Richard Dial testified during a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, which was streamed online.

Dial appeared in front of a Glynn County Chief Magistrate Judge along with state prosecutors to provide evidence against the three men charged in Arbery's murder: Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William Bryan.

Arbery was shot and killed while out jogging on the afternoon of Feb. 23 after allegedly being chased down on his suburban neighborhood street in Brunswick, Georgia, by Gregory and Travis.

The McMichaels confronted Arbery with two firearms after they saw him exercising, and Travis fatally shot him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

In May, both Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault after the video filmed by Bryan surfaced, more than two months after the deadly confrontation.

During the hearing, the court heard how Travis McMichaels allegedly "chased, hunted down and ultimately executed" Arbery in broad day light.

Bryan has also been charged with murder and while his attorney denies his client's involvement in Arbery's death, on Thursday, authorities claimed the 50-year-old had also allegedly chased Arbery and hit him with his truck.

Image zoom Ahmaud Arbery Facebook

Dial testified that while speaking with police, Bryan "made several statements about trying to block him in and using his vehicle to try to stop him."

Dial also revealed that prior to Arbery's death, Travis McMichael had used racial slurs in the past, in both text messages and on social media.

Image zoom Travis, at left, and Gregory McMichael

Arbery's manner of death was ruled a homicide by the GBI, according to a copy of the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE.

He was shot three times and "died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun," the autopsy report said. The report also revealed that Arbery had sustained two close-range gunshot wounds in the chest, as well as a graze wound on his right wrist.