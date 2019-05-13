Man Accused of Faking Suicide to Avoid Child Sex Charges Found Living in Storage Unit 3 Years Later

A California man accused of faking his own suicide after being charged with multiple sex crimes against children was recently found by police living in a storage container across the country in Key West, Florida.

Michael Manning, 58, was arrested for providing law enforcement with a false ID, according to online records from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

On Sept. 3, 2015, the Chico Police Department in California issued multiple search warrants relating to an investigation of child sexual assault, according to a press release issued by the department.

“The victim reported to have been sexually assaulted by Michael Manning when she was 12 to 14 years of age,” the press release states.

He was arrested on suspicion of four counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14 and one count of contacting a minor to commit a felony. Manning posted bail and was released from Butte County Jail.

Five days later, detectives from the Chico Police Department arrested Manning again, and accused him of possessing and manufacturing child pornography, the release states.

A year later, Manning was scheduled to be sentenced in court for pleading No Contest to felony violations of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, knowingly using another under the age of 18 in any production or live performance involving sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.

Manning did not appear in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

A month later, a rental car allegedly leased to Manning was discovered near the Golden Gate Bridge with a suicide note allegedly written by Manning, the release states. Detectives began monitoring Manning’s associates for any clues.

“Residences, storage facilities and vehicles tied to Manning’s associates were frequently found full of personal property, and hastily abandoned,” the release states. “Investigators believed that on multiple occasions, they had narrowly missed apprehending Manning.”

Nearly three years later after he failed to appear in court, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies in Key West, Florida, responded to a burglary alarm where they discovered Manning living in an unlocked storage trailer.

Manning allegedly told deputies his name was William Littlejohn, and provided a passport and U.S. Navy identification, officials say.

Manning’s fingerprints were used to identify him after officials allegedly determined his IDs to be “fraudulent,” according to the release.

He is expected to be extradited to California but it is unclear when that will happen. It’s also unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

He is expected to appear in Monroe County court on May 23 for his first appearance, according to online records.