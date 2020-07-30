Man Accused of Decapitating Landlord with Samurai Sword After Rent Dispute

The day before he was found dead, Victor King went to police to tell them he was allegedly being threatened

A Connecticut man is accused of cutting his landlord's head off with a samurai sword in a dispute over rent payment.

Jerry David Thompson is charged with murder for the alleged beheading of Victor King, who rented him a room in his Hartford home, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thompson is being held behind bars in lieu of a $2 million bail after appearing in court on Tuesday and refusing to speak, the Daily Beast, the New Haven Register and Hartford Courant report.

The pair had been arguing about Thompson not paying rent when he allegedly threatened King with a samurai sword, according to an arrest warrant. King then went to police to tell them about the alleged threat.

The following day, King, 64, was found dead by responding police when friends requested a welfare check. King's body was badly slashed and covered in bloody bedding.

“He was one of the good guys,” King’s cousin, Jim Banks, told the Courant. “One that would never hurt a soul. One that would always reach out and help others. He was pleasant as can be. Always seemed to be happy. He was just a joy to be around.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities were able to locate Thompson, who refused to speak with police during questioning— only writing on a piece of paper, “paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need.”