Good Samaritan Trying to Save Man Being Mauled by Dogs Accidentally Kills Him with Crossbow Shot

Image zoom An Adams Police Department vehicle Facebook

A Massachusetts man who was getting mauled by two dogs was accidentally killed by his neighbor who fired his crossbow in an attempt to get the dogs off the victim.

According to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Jadusingh, 27, was being attacked Wednesday inside his Adams apartment by two mature male pit bulls when a neighbor, armed with a crossbow, tried to intervene.

The statement — referring to the neighbor as a “Good Samaritan” — contends the two dogs turned on officers shortly after they arrived on the scene. The officers used their service weapons to kill the animals.

Afterwards, “investigators found the body of one adult with a fatal crossbow injury inside the apartment and an unharmed child in a nearby room,” the statement explains.

According to detectives, the neighbor “heard the commotion” of the mauling, called 911, grabbed his crossbow and forced his way into Jadusingh’s apartment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The neighbor “shot at the dogs,” the statement reads. “The arrow struck one of the dogs, went through a door, and then struck the individual being mauled as he was attempting to barricade himself from the attack.”

The neighbor, who has not been named, is cooperating with authorities, who do not suspect foul play.

The matter remains under investigation.

Police believe one of the dogs involved in the attack belonged to Jadusingh.

The second was owned by another unnamed individual, but authorities say the dogs were known to be aggressive.