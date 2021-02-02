The children's mother was also shot and is in critical condition

Police in Oklahoma are investigating the brutal murders of five children and one adult.

Early Tuesday morning, Muskogee police responded to reports that multiple people had been shot at a residence overnight, according to KFOR, KOKI and the Tulsa World.

Upon arrival at the home, officers saw the suspected shooter standing with a gun in his hand. He allegedly attempted to flee the scene, but after a brief chase he was taken into custody.

When officers entered the home, they discovered a man and four small children dead. A fifth child was unresponsive and taken to a Tulsa area hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

A woman was also found suffering from life-threatening injuries and rushed to a Tulsa hospital.

On a GoFundMe page launched for funeral expenses, the woman was identified by her family as Brittany Anderson. Her deceased children were identified as Jalaiya, 2, Jaidus, 3, Harmony, 5, Nevaeh, 6, and Quedynce, who had just turned 9 on Jan. 12th, according to the fundraiser.

"My sister is still in critical condition, but we have the upmost faith that she will pull through. My nieces and nephew had bright futures ahead of them and I know they were going to change the world, but God needed them more than we did, so he called them home sooner than we could've ever expected," Anderson's sister, Raven, writes on the GoFundMe.

"As much as we wish we could, we can't change what happened. All we can do now is be strong for Brittany and make sure that her beautiful angels rest in peace. We are going to do our best to give the children the home-going they deserve," the GoFundMe says.

The suspect has been identified by Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin as 25-year-old Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.

According to Hamlin, everyone involved in the shooting lived together at the home at the time of the incident.

The identity of the man who died in the incident has not been released.

The motive for the crimes is unknown.