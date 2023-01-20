Oahu Man Brutally Murdered Cleaner and Kidnapped Her Daughter in Slaying That Rocked Hawaiian Island

Telma Boinville was a teacher trying to make some extra money for her family when she was set upon by Stephen Brown and allegedly his girlfriend

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 20, 2023 10:03 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=184899504899482&set=pb.100001383016055.-2207520000.&type=3 Telma Boinville
Photo: Facebook

More than five years after the brutal slaying of a cleaner in a Hawaiian vacation rental, a jury has convicted the man responsible.

On Friday, Stephen Brown was found guilty of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary for the Dec. 2017 death of Telma Boinville.

The murder had rocked the quiet North Shore neighborhood of Pupukea and delays in the trial had led to public outcry and arrest.

The jury deliberated for less than half a day to convict the 28-year-old, according to Hawaii News Now.

He is the first of two defendants to face a jury in Boinville's death. Hailey Dandurand, his girlfriend at the time of the crime, will go to trial next. She has previously pled not guilty.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (9265462a) This photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department Records & ID Division shows Stephen Brown. Brown, 23, and Hailey Kai Dandurand, 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police booking records. They were arrested on suspicion of killing a woman in a Hawaii vacation rental home Vacation Rental Homicide, Honolulu, USA - 09 Dec 2017
AP/Shutterstock

Boinville was a 51-year-old teacher who was cleaning vacation rentals in Oahu's North Shore for extra money.

Her 8-year-old daughter was waiting for her mom in the car, when Boinville was set upon and killed. The young girl was then kidnapped, tied up inside the home, and told callously her mother had been murdered.

Brown showed no emotion and stared straight ahead as the verdict was read on Friday morning, according to Hawaii News Now.

The trial will continue into the sentencing phase on Monday. Brown faces an extended life sentence without the possibility of parole, the outlet reports.

During the trial, prosecutors said Boinville walked in on Brown and allegedly Dandurand as they were burglarizing the home. Brown tied her up and she was killed with a machete and other weapons, according to Hawaii News Now.

Brown testified that he left to go surveil the property and claimed when he came back his girlfriend, 20 at the time, had killed Boinville, according to Hawaii News Now.

Brown's court-appointed attorney, William Bagasol, told jurors during his closing argument that Brown was guilty of burglarizing the rental, and kidnapping Boinville and her daughter, but not of the homicide, the Star-Advertiser reported.

However, during closing statements, Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell said Brown was the only defendant with the physical capacity to restrain Boinville, adding that Brown confessed to her daughter that the duo killed her mother, the news outlet reported.

Dandurand is scheduled to go to trial in July, according to KHON2 News.

Related Articles
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction Daniela Márquez; Jose Gutierrez
Authorities Find 4 Bodies Near Bullet-Ridden Van Missing Ohio Architect and Fiancée Were Traveling In
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Texas Woman Is Found Dead After Planning to Confront Boyfriend About Him Being Married
Ana Walshe
Authorities Allege Ana Walshe Was Murdered by Her Husband, but Her Mom Has 'Hope That She Is Alive'
Marinus Iwuchukwu killed in murder suicide
Beloved Penn. College Professor Stabbed to Death by Wife, Who Then Shoots Herself in Murder-Suicide
US President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom walk to deliver remarks after looking at storm damage, and speaking to those affected in Seacliff, California, on January 19, 2023.
President Joe Biden Tours Area Devastated in Calif. Storms as Death Toll Rises to 21
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
'Death by Fame' Goes Inside the Murder of Sex Therapist Amie Harwick, Who Was Once Engaged to Drew Carey
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
Elliot Blair
Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'
Graham Correctional Center
Illinois Prison Staffers Discharged from Hospital After Substance Exposure as Testing Continues
Disneyland
Disneyland Employees Accused of Laughing at Disabled Woman Before Injury That Led to Her Death
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Inside the Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Legal Experts Weigh in on Idaho Murders
Jennifer Brown
Body of Missing Pa. Mom Found Partly Buried 2 Weeks After She Failed to Meet Son at Bus Stop
Gavin Smith
West Virginia Teenager Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 4 Family Members
Verity Beck is accused of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing and Dismembering Parents with Chainsaw
handcuffs
Boston Man Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Trying to Hire Hitmen to Murder His Wife, Her New Boyfriend