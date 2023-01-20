Oahu Man Brutally Murdered Cleaner and Kidnapped Her Daughter in Slaying That Rocked Hawaiian Island

More than five years after the brutal slaying of a cleaner in a Hawaiian vacation rental, a jury has convicted the man responsible.

On Friday, Stephen Brown was found guilty of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary for the Dec. 2017 death of Telma Boinville.

The murder had rocked the quiet North Shore neighborhood of Pupukea and delays in the trial had led to public outcry and arrest.

The jury deliberated for less than half a day to convict the 28-year-old, according to Hawaii News Now.

He is the first of two defendants to face a jury in Boinville's death. Hailey Dandurand, his girlfriend at the time of the crime, will go to trial next. She has previously pled not guilty.

AP/Shutterstock

Boinville was a 51-year-old teacher who was cleaning vacation rentals in Oahu's North Shore for extra money.

Her 8-year-old daughter was waiting for her mom in the car, when Boinville was set upon and killed. The young girl was then kidnapped, tied up inside the home, and told callously her mother had been murdered.

Brown showed no emotion and stared straight ahead as the verdict was read on Friday morning, according to Hawaii News Now.

The trial will continue into the sentencing phase on Monday. Brown faces an extended life sentence without the possibility of parole, the outlet reports.

During the trial, prosecutors said Boinville walked in on Brown and allegedly Dandurand as they were burglarizing the home. Brown tied her up and she was killed with a machete and other weapons, according to Hawaii News Now.

Brown testified that he left to go surveil the property and claimed when he came back his girlfriend, 20 at the time, had killed Boinville, according to Hawaii News Now.

Brown's court-appointed attorney, William Bagasol, told jurors during his closing argument that Brown was guilty of burglarizing the rental, and kidnapping Boinville and her daughter, but not of the homicide, the Star-Advertiser reported.

However, during closing statements, Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell said Brown was the only defendant with the physical capacity to restrain Boinville, adding that Brown confessed to her daughter that the duo killed her mother, the news outlet reported.

Dandurand is scheduled to go to trial in July, according to KHON2 News.