“The callous way that two young lives were ended cannot be ignored and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer

Man, 26, Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Wealth Management Co-worker and His Roommate to Death

https://www.schugar.com/obituaries?id=2481&fbclid=IwAR3cxkp1NuAKaysKAyiUz0GSb424dCJmhaUtxfH2NGdoH8pCBJh_fx_Cbzo Jonathan Andrew Bahm April 19, 2022 Funeral Information April 24 2022 - 1:00 pm Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Mount Lebanon 15243 JONATHAN ANDREW BAHM: Of Mt. Lebanon, had his life tragically cut short in an act of violence on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the age of 23.; GriffinCuomo/Instagram

https://www.schugar.com/obituaries?id=2481&fbclid=IwAR3cxkp1NuAKaysKAyiUz0GSb424dCJmhaUtxfH2NGdoH8pCBJh_fx_Cbzo Jonathan Andrew Bahm April 19, 2022 Funeral Information April 24 2022 - 1:00 pm Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Mount Lebanon 15243 JONATHAN ANDREW BAHM: Of Mt. Lebanon, had his life tragically cut short in an act of violence on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the age of 23.; GriffinCuomo/Instagram

An Irvine, Calif. man has been charged with special circumstances murders after allegedly stabbing his co-worker, Griffin Cuomo, and then Cuomo's roommate, Jonathan Bahm, to death in their Anaheim apartment early Tuesday morning.

"Ramy Hany Mounir Fahim, 26, of Irvine, has been charged with two counts of murder, and two enhancements each of lying in wait, multiple murders, and the personal use of a deadly weapon," the Orange County District Attorney's Office stated Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The special circumstances of lying in wait and multiple murders make him eligible for the death penalty.

Fahim and Cuomo, 23, worked together at Pence Wealth Management in Orange County, where Cuomo served as a marketing and media assistant, joining the company in 2021, according to his bio.

PEOPLE's request for comment from Pence Wealth Management was not immediately returned.

"A building security guard had encountered Fahim on the apartment complex's roof at midnight on April 18, 2022, just hours before the murders. Fahim was seen on the same floor of the victims' apartment the morning of the murders," according to the DA.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Fahim was still inside the victims' Katella Avenue apartment when Anaheim police responded to a 911 call, the DA said.

Fahim is currently being held without bail at the Intake Release Center, and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6 at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

It is unclear if Fahim has obtained legal representation.

"These young men were just starting to live out their dreams and find their places in the world. But an intruder who stalked them and then slashed them to death in their own home interrupted those dreams," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

"The callous way that two young lives were ended cannot be ignored and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served."

Cuomo and Bahn, 23, were both alumni of Chapman University. Cuomo was a part of the School of Communication, while Bahn was a member of the Fowler School of Engineering.