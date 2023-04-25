Conn. Girl, 12, Killed by Gunfire Near Where Her Dad Was Fatally Shot More Than 10 Years Ago

Shane Oliver, the father of Se'Cret Pierce, who police believe was an unintended target in a drive-by shooting last Thursday, was also fatally shot in 2012

By
Published on April 25, 2023 10:02 PM
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-the-loving-memory-of-secret-pierce?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_term=undefined In the loving memory of Se’Cret Pierce
Photo: gofundme

A Hartford, Conn. girl killed in a drive-by shooting last week while sitting in a car suffered the same fate as her father.

Se'Cret Pierce, 12, was killed a few miles from where her father, Shane Oliver, was shot by an acquaintance more than ten years ago in the fall of 2012, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Oliver, 20, was shot and killed by an associate after arguing about payment for a car Oliver sold, the outlet reported. According to the AP, Oliver was found with two bullets in his back after trying to run away when a gun was drawn.

On Thursday, Pierce was the unintended target in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. She died on Friday morning after being listed in critical and unstable condition, the Hartford Police Department said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Pierce was reportedly sitting in a parked car and was shot in the head and abdomen during the incident in which three other men were injured, police said.

The men, whose names have not been released, were walking alongside a street when a moving car fired at them, seriously injuring an 18-year-old in the group, according to authorities. Two other males, ages 16 and 23, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, NBC Connecticut reported.

According to the AP, Pierce's grandmother, Janet Rice, said in a text Sunday, "Never in a million years did I expect to respond to a call for my 12-year-old granddaughter."

"I am ANGRY, HEARTBROKEN, and NUMB," she texted.

Jeremy Stein, the executive director of CT Against Gun Violence, said of Rice, per the AP, "She lost her son, Shane and now Shane's daughter has been murdered — both by gun violence."

"It's just trauma on top of trauma," added Reverend Sam Saylor, Pierce's grandfather in a Saturday vigil for her, per AP. "[Never did I expect] that I would be in this parade of pain again."

Pierce's death marks the seventh homicide this year in Hartford, the AP reports.

No arrests have been made.

