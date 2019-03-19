Mugshots have been released after last Wednesday’s arrest of June Shannon, also known as “Mama June” on the reality shows Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Shannon was arrested last Wednesday for alleged possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Shannon’s boyfriend, Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak, was arrested as well. He was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police have released Doak’s mugshot as well.

The Macon County DA spokesperson told PEOPLE that Shannon was allegedly in possession of both crack cocaine and a crack pipe. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27th.

June Shannon Macon County Alabama Sheriff/Shutterstock

A representative for Shannon, 39, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shannon and Doak have been dating for three years.

Eugene "Geno" Doak Macon County Alabama Sheriff/Shutterstock

Shannon, who grew to fame thanks to her reality-star daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, previously has said she wanted to marry Doak.

Last Friday night, without addressing her arrest, Shannon live-tweeted the season 3 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“Sorry I’m so late tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now,” she wrote. “Let’s get ready to start the season off good #mamajune.”

While live-tweeting the episode, Shannon mentioned Doak, making no mention of his arrest for alleged domestic violence.