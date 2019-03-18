June Shannon, better known as Mama June of the reality shows “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” has been arrested on drug possession charges in Alabama, a representative of the District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama, confirmed to PEOPLE.

Shannon was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges, the DA representative confirmed to PEOPLE. The rep could not verify whether June remained in custody or what her arraignment date would be.

A representative for Shannon, 39, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shannon, who grew to fame thanks to her reality-star daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, previously admitted to wanting to marry her current boyfriend Geno Doak. The couple have been together for three years.

But in a trailer released late last month, it appears that Shannon and Doak are going through a rough patch.

“I have no sympathy for you,” Doak says to Mama June as he walks away, leaving her crying alone on her bed.

Also in the trailer, Mama June, who dropped 300 pounds two years ago, admits to gaining weight back since her weight-loss transformation.

The footage suggests Mama June’s weight gain could be either her “chowing down on stress” — or “eating for two.”

“Grandma Flo is a little late for her visit this month,” the reality star says, referencing her period, before the video flashes to a shot of an OB/GYN center.

Given June and Doak’s recent tension, the teaser questions: “Will Geno leave June and the baby?”

Mama June has yet to comment publicly on her arrest.