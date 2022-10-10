'Malevolent' Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies and Attempting to Kill 10 More at U.K. Hospital

On Monday, Lucy Letby, 32, appeared at Manchester Crown Court in northwest England and pleaded not guilty to murdering five boys and two girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016

By
Published on October 10, 2022 11:20 AM
Lucy Letby
Photo: SWNS

A British nurse standing trial in connection with the deaths of seven babies has been accused of being a "poisoner".

On Monday, Lucy Letby, 32, appeared at Manchester Crown Court in northwest England and pleaded not guilty to murdering five boys and two girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby also denied 10 other charges of attempted murder while caring for infants in the neonatal unit of the hospital, reported the BBC.

Speaking for the prosecution Monday, attorney Nick Johnson said that the child deaths at the hospital's neo-natal unit were statistically comparable to other units in the U.K. before January 2015, reported The Independent.

Healthcare Worker Has been Arrested In Probe Of Baby Deaths At The Countess Of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

According to Johnson, this drastically changed over the next 18 months, during which the hospital witnessed a"significant rise in the number of babies who were dying and in the number of serious catastrophic collapses," added The Independent.

"It is a hospital like so many others in the U.K. but unlike many other hospitals in the U.K., and unlike many other neonatal units in the UK, within the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital a poisoner was at work," he added, per the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Following an inquiry into the sudden spike in deaths and serious medical complications, Johnson said that hospital authorities discovered the presence of Letby to be a "common denominator". He also claimed that this pattern continued when Letby was moved to different work hours, added The Independent.

Healthcare Worker Has been Arrested In Probe Of Baby Deaths At The Countess Of Chester Hospital
Police search Lucy Letby's home. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The prosecutor continued that Letby poisoned the babies with insulin and cited the case of two boys born during the summer of 2015 and spring of 2016, reported The Times.

"Lucy Letby was on duty when both were poisoned and we allege she was the poisoner," Johnson told the court, reported The Times.

"The collapses of all 17 children concerned were not "naturally occurring tragedies", Johnson continued. "They were all the work, we say, of the woman in the dock, who we say was the constant, malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse for these 17 children."

Letby was first arrested on suspicion of committing the crimes in 2018, according to a statement from the Cheshire Police Department.

She "was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries," added the release.

One year later she was rearrested "on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of 8 babies and the attempted murder of 6 babies," as well as "the attempted murder of three additional babies," Cheshire Police continued.

Letby's trial may last up to six months, the BBC reported.

Related Articles
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, As He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
adnan syed
A Timeline of Adnan Syed's Case After His Release from Prison — and What's Next for 'Serial' Subject
Officer Seara Burton killed
Indiana Officer Who Was Shot in August, Days Before Her Wedding Date, Dies 5 Weeks Later
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court
Officer Seara Burton killed
Ind. Police Officer Taken Off Life Support After Being Shot at Traffic Stop Days Before Her Wedding
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the Upstart Crow press night at the Gielgud Theatre on February 17, 2020 in London, England
Who Is Rod Stewart's Wife? All About Penny Lancaster
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder, Could Face Life in Prison
Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes
Father and Stepmother Sentenced for Violent Murder of Man's 6-Year-Old Son: 'He Was a Precious Gift'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
Tessa Majors
Third and Final Teen Involved in Murder of Barnard Student Tessa Majors Is Sentenced to 14 Years to Life
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty