Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he and his family are safe after an intruder tried to break into their Los Angeles home on Tuesday

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Intruder Tried to Break Into Family's Home, as Police Call It 'Civil Dispute'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he and his family are all doing well after an intruder tried to break into his and Peta Murgatroyd‘s Los Angeles home on Tuesday.

“The [Los Angeles Police Department] responded and my family and I are all OK,” he tells PEOPLE.

Chmerkovskiy’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Heather Morris, initially broke the news during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, revealing that Chmerkovskiy could not do the interview with her because of the alleged incident.

“They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Morris, 30, said. “They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay. That’s the most important thing.”

However, a LAPD spokesman described the incident as a “civil dispute,” telling PEOPLE that officers responded to the 1500 block of Sunset Plaza Drive between 1:30 and 2 a.m. but made no arrests because “there was no crime.”

The news comes more than three months after the love birds welcomed their first child, Shai Aleksander. In the months leading up to the Jan. 4 birth of little Shai, the couple showed off the little boy’s nursery to PEOPLE.

The nursery is positioned just off the master bedroom in the couple’s New Jersey home.

“We wanted him to be comfortable and settled in his little corner of the world,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE then.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd initially worked hard to keep the little boy from prying eyes, with Chmerkovskiy even warning paparazzi in an Instagram post earlier this year.

“We just wanted to keep him for ourselves,” Murgatroyd said then. “It’s not about me anymore. It’s all about Shai. It’s amazing. I’m okay with it.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy became engaged in December 2015 and are planning a summer 2017 wedding.

Both have been back on the ballroom floor since becoming parents, with Murgatroyd partnering with The Bachelor star Nick Viall. Chmerkovskiy danced alongside Morris (the two were eliminated on Monday).