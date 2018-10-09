It’s been nearly three years since the premiere of Netflix‘s docuseries Making a Murderer brought the world’s attention to the murder convictions of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey.

The first 10 episodes, released in December 2015, were a phenomenon — inspiring fervent debate about the innocence or guilt of Avery and Dassey in the 2005 slaying of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach, who was last seen alive at Avery’s auto yard in Wisconsin.

The series, which was dismissed by prosecutors and Halbach’s family as exploitative and one-sided, put a spotlight on longstanding accusations of planted evidence, a coerced confession and a coverup.

For many it inspired nagging questions: Had Avery, already exonerated once for a violent crime he didn’t commit, been wrongfully convicted again? Was Dassey, then a 16-year-old, manipulated by the justice system into falsely admitting guilt?

On Oct. 19, Making a Murderer will return for part 2, with 10 more episodes that closely track both the fallout from part 1 and the ongoing legal fight — fruitless so far — to free Avery, 56, and Dassey, now 28.

Netflix released the first trailer on Tuesday morning.

Teresa Halbach

Steven Avery

While it’s no spoiler to say that neither man has been freed, and it remains far from certain that either has a significant chance of ever leaving custody, the new episodes promise to take viewers deep into the defense’s re-investigation of the case and the tireless quest to toss out Dassey’s confession. (Halbach’s family again declined to participate.)

“Part 2 provides an in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved,” Netflix said in a statement.

Dassey’s attorney Laura Nirider puts it this way in the preview: “Once somebody’s convicted, they have to move mountains to get out of prison.”

“Our task now is to upend an entire system that favors the prosecutors,” she says.

Brendan Dassey in 2007

A key character in part 2 will be Avery’s high-profile attorney Kathleen Zellner, famed for exonerating prisoners. She joined his team after part 1 premiered.

“I have one goal,” she says in the part 2 trailer, “and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery.”

“If this case is solid, if he’s guilty,” Zellner says, “I’ll fail.”

Making a Murderer part 2 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.