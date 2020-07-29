'Precious Gem': N.C. Girl , 9, Is Fatally Shot and Mom Is Injured, as Police Seek Shooter

Makiia Slade was fatally shot while sitting in a car with her mother

A 9-year-old North Carolina girl was killed and her mother was wounded as they sat inside their car last weekend -- and authorities are still looking for the killer.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m, Makiia Slade was sitting in a car outside a trailer park with her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade. A vehicle drove by and opened fire, hitting both of them.

When authorities arrived, Makiia was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to nearby Vidant Memorial Hospital for treatment. She is in fair condition.

Makiia was a rising 4th grade student at D.F. Walker Elementary school in Edenton, a small town on Abermarle Sound. In a statement, the school said that she was a beloved student.

"Teachers describe Makiia as a precious gem with the brightest smile," the school said in a statement on Facebook. "She had a gifted mind, loved to learn, and was always willing to help other students! Each day Makiia uplifted those around her with her positivity and laughter - she was a friend to all!"

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Makiia’s family with expenses after the shooting.

"This will certainly help a grieving mother, father and family with funeral expenses," a statement on the GoFundMe reads. "While no amount of money could ever be enough to bring Makiia back to them, it will certainly take the financial burden off their shoulders. Her mother is still in the hospital recovering and receiving care for her wounds from the vicious crime that took place in our small town."

Police have not named any suspects. They do not believe the mother and daughter were the intended victims of the shooter.