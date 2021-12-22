Young Fashion Entrepreneur, 17, Was Fatally Shot in June, Police Release Video of Suspect
Makenzi Ridley had created her own clothing and beauty line, relatives said
Ohio authorities investigating the June killing of Makenzi Ridley — a 17-year-old high school student who owned and operated her own boutique — have released surveillance footage of the suspected shooter.
The footage, released Tuesday, allegedly shows the male juvenile suspect fleeing the scene of the crime, which occurred outside a recreation center in Columbus six months ago.
Ridley was killed on June 24, a statement from police confirms.
The gunman fired from atop the Far East Community Center, according to police.
The 41-second video shows two different angles of the suspected shooter.
The shooter can be seen fleeing with his weapon.
The video also shows some of the more than 100 people outside the recreation center that evening running for cover.
The footage does not show the actual shooting.
Ridley was an aspiring entrepreneur who ran her own boutique.
According to her obituary, Ridley had been a cheerleader and enjoyed dancing.
She created her own clothing and beauty line — MakMarie Boutique and MakBaby Lashes — and hosted a popup shop featuring more than 25 other teen entrepreneurs.
"She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends," the obituary says. "She had a special place in her heart for her siblings. They were the apple of her eye. She supported, encouraged and loved her cousins and friends and had a compassionate heart. Her symbol of remembrance is the orange heart."
The Columbus Police Department's Homicide Unit asks that anyone with any information about the shooting call 614-645-4730.
A scholarship has been established in Ridley's name, called Orange Hearts For Makenzi.
The $10,000 scholarship will be available to young entrepreneurs aged 16 to 22 who want to start their own business.