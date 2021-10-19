Police are still looking for Major Harris, a little boy whose mother was murdered

Wis. Boy, 3, Is Missing After Mom Was Murdered and Suspect Died by Suicide as Police Closed In

Wisconsin authorities are desperately searching for a 3-year-old boy who vanished after his mother was found slain Thursday night.

The man who police believe killed the boy's mother died by suicide as officers closed in on him, say authorities.

On Thursday, Milwaukee police began searching for Major P. Harris, 3, who disappeared after his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement.

The boy was nowhere to be found after his mother's killing, say police.

Police believe a suspect in the murder, Jaheem Clark, 20, may have taken the child, according to the Amber Alert issued for the boy.

On Sunday at about 4:01 p.m., Clark died by an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" at a home on the 5400 block of North 41st St. as officers approached it," authorities have said.

But police were unable to find the boy after Clark's death, according to the Amber Alert.

It's unclear how Clark knew Muenzenberger or what their relationship was.

The boy's father, Carlton Harris Jr., spoke to FOX6 News and asked anyone who knows where his son is to come forward -- and call the police.

Harris is described as a black boy with brown eyes, shoulder-length black hair, delayed speech and a small abrasion on his right cheek, according to an Amber Alert issued after he vanished.

He is 3-feet-tall and weighs 40 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy-blue Nike basketball shorts. He was barefoot when he went missing.