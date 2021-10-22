Major Harris was found a few blocks from where his mother was also found dead

Missing Wis. Boy, 3, Who Was Subject of Amber Alert After Mom's Murder Is Found Dead in Alley

The body of a missing Wisconsin 3-year-old boy was found in an alley way one week after his mother was murdered.

"With a heavy heart, I'd like to pass that we have found Major Harris, unfortunately, deceased at North 35th Street and West Rohr," Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a press conference Thursday. "This is an ongoing investigation. This is something that is very fluid at this time. My heart and my condolences go out to the family."

Major was found in a container near some garbage bins, WISN reports. It remains unclear how and when he died.

The search for the boy began on Oct. 16, when he disappeared after his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home. The alley where Major's body was located is several blocks away from where his mother was found.

Investigators believed a suspect in the mother's murder, Jaheem Clark, 20, may have taken the child, according to the Amber Alert issued for the boy.

Last Sunday afternoon, Clark died by an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" at a home on the 5400 block of North 41st St. as officers approached it, authorities have said. Major was still missing after Clark's death.

It's unclear how Clark knew Muenzenberger or what their relationship was.

Following the news of the discovery of Major's body, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued a statement on Twitter.