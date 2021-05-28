Christine Hammontree's parents reported her missing to police on Tuesday

Maine Woman Vanished Monday After Getting into a Taxi with 3 People While Visiting New York City

A 29-year-old Maine woman has vanished, and authorities in both New York City and Falmouth, Maine, want to know what happened to her.

Christine Hammontree has not been seen or heard from since Monday.

Hammontree's parents reported her missing to police in Maine on Tuesday.

She was due back in Maine this week, after visiting her boyfriend in New York, according to police.

Surveillance cameras in Times Square captured Hammontree outside the McDonald's on 42nd Street early on Monday morning.

According to a press release from Falmouth Police, the footage shows Hammontree entering a vehicle with "a group of unidentified individuals."

Police have not said how long she had been in New York City before she went missing.

Hammontree stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 110 lbs.

She has brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, black flip flops and an orange backpack. She also had black Ray-Ban sunglasses on her head.

Police have released an image of a woman Hammontree was last seen with, but have yet to identify that woman.