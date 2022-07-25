Investigators have said that Brooke McLaughlin and her alleged killer "did know each other"

Maine 7th Grader Who Loved Animals Is Found Slain in Home, and Minor Who Knew Her Is Suspect

A 14-year-old Maine girl was found slain in her home on July 18, and a minor suspect is accused of murdering her.

A statement from Maine State Police only describes the suspect as "a male juvenile from Maine."

It further alleges that "McLaughlin and the juvenile did know each other."

Police are also not revealing how McLaughlin was killed, saying only that the findings of an autopsy confirmed the teen's death to be a homicide.

The statement further notes the juvenile suspect is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

McLaughlin — a 7th-grade student at Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield — was found dead inside her family's Mt. Vernon home just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Her identity was released days later, in a statement from her school.

"Brooke was just firm and confident in her beliefs," said Rick Sirois, dean of students at Maranacook Community Middle School, speaking to the Portland Press Herald. "She'd sometimes ask to eat lunch in my office. We'd have casual conversations about life in general, and she was always a pleasure."

Sirois said the girl was "super protective" of her family, noting she seemed to be "mature beyond her years" and would seek out Sirois if anyone was mistreating any of her friends.

She was also an animal lover, and had a pet bearded dragon — a type of lizard — named Ziggy.

Brooke's friend, Shaley Baker, told the Portland Press Herald that she was "goofy and fun."