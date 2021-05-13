2-Year-Old Maine Boy Allegedly Shoots Parents After Finding Loaded Gun on Nightstand

The parents and the boy were injured in the Wednesday shooting

A two-year-old Maine boy allegedly shot his parents after he found a loaded handgun on a nightstand.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning just before 8 a.m. at the family home in West Bath. Merry said the boy's mother, 22, was shot in the leg, the Times Record reported. His father, 25, suffered a minor injury to the back of his head, he said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police said the boy was struck in the face by the gun when it recoiled, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Police said only one bullet was fired, WGME-TV reported.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

"The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated," Merry said, WGME-TV reported. "This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police said the couple's three-week-old baby was in the room but was not injured, WMTW-TV reported. The baby is now in the care of his grandmother, who also resided at the home but wasn't there during the shooting, according to WMTW-TV.

"I know people want to stay protected and safe in their homes, but what happened here is really the opposite of that," Bath resident Matt Ferrel told WGME-TV.

"A parent should know better than to leave a loaded gun anywhere that a child can get to it," Woolwich resident Robin Buczkowski said, WGME-TV reported. "For whatever reason, that did not happen in this particular case."