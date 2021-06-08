Mom Who Called 911 to Report Her Daughter Unresponsive Is Now Accused of Killing Her

A Maine woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's death after the mother called 911 to report the girl unresponsive.

On Friday night, Old Town Fire and Rescue crews responded to a 911 call made by Hillary Goding reporting her 3-year-old daughter Hailey as unresponsive and not breathing, Maine State Police said in a news release.

Hailey was transported to an area hospital, where on Sunday she died. That same day, her mother was arrested in Lincoln.

While the Office of Chief Medical Examiner has performed an autopsy, authorities have not released any information regarding Hailey's cause of death.

"There does appear to be a prior episode with this child having been exposed to drugs that resulted in her needing medical care. So, this is not, while the defendant may not have any prior criminal history, she certainly has a prior episode regarding the conduct of this nature, with the child," said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue, WABI reports. "And, obviously, the nature of the allegation, the amount of time it took for the defendant to reach out, getting medical care for the child was a significant period of time, and obviously contributed to, from the state's perspective, her death."

In an online obituary, Hailey is described by her family as a "smiling bundle of energy."

"[Hailey] loved all things sparkly, from things having glitter on them, to reflecting her sparkling personality through whatever caught her interest," the obituary states, adding that she "loved tending to her pet chickens."

The obituary continues: "Hailey brought more joy to life in her short time on earth than she could ever know and made it a better place for all who encountered her."

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Old Town Police Department are investigating Hailey's death. Goding is being held in Penobscot County Jail.