Maine Man Suspected of Killing Girlfriend, Stuffing Body in Trunk of Locked Vehicle
A Maine man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing a woman and stuffing her body inside the trunk of a car.
In a news release, Maine State Police announced that Paul DeForest, 65, was taken into custody in connection with the case.
Police stated that while the victim has not officially been identified, she is believed to be DeForest's girlfriend, 58-year-old Eva Cox.
According to police, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies received a report on Monday about an altercation at a Lubec, Maine, home.
Discoveries made outside of the home made police suspicious that something was wrong.
Officers immediately started searching for Cox, who owned the home, and DeForest, who lived there with her. During the investigation, they found a body inside the locked trunk of a vehicle near the home.
DeForest was eventually located in Warrenton, Va., and arrested by deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff's Department without incident, police added.
The Bangor Daily News reported that the medical examiner will release full details on the identity of the victim once an autopsy is performed.
DeForest will be held on a fugitive from justice warrant, said police.