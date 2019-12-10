Maine Man Charged with Turning Children's Church Playroom into Meth Den

Image zoom Matthew Anderson Buxton Police Department

A Maine man is facing charges for allegedly operating a meth den in the children’s playroom at a Methodist Church.

On Dec. 5, the Buxton Police department said that at 8:54 a.m. the day before, Officer Eric Sanborn and Officer Warren Day received a “suspicion activity complaint” at the Buxton United Methodist Church.

Once the officers arrived at the church, they discovered items involved in the manufacturing process in methamphetamine inside the children’s playroom, police said. Members from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency joined police at the scene and assisted officers.

The Buxton United Methodist Church did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The police and the MDEA’s investigation identified the suspect as Matthew Anderson of Buxton. Anderson was arrested by Officer Scott Camire at a resident nearby on an unrelated arrest warrant, according to police.

Anderson was interviewed about the alleged crime and was charged by the MDEA for Unlawful Operation of a Methamphetamine Lab, police said. His bail was set for $50,000 and was moved to York County Jail in Alfred after he was unable to post it.

Anderson’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24 in Alfred Superior Court.

In a statement to Newsweek, church officials said that they have hired professionals to come and clean the church.

“Our first priority is the safety of those who use our church building, and we are taking steps to ensure that,” they said.

“While we hope to resume our use of the building shortly, we will do so only when we are fully assured it is safe,” church officials added.