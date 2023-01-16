A Brewster, Maine, man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a woman into a U-Haul and drove away in an attempted kidnapping on Saturday night.

The incident took place outside a Target store in Bangor around 10 pm, when multiple witnesses allegedly saw Colby Cooper, 21, push a woman into his U-Haul rental, News Center Maine, NECN and the Bangor Daily News report.

The van then left the parking lot, according to witnesses who followed the vehicle and called police when they lost sight of it.

Police reportedly spotted the van traveling south on I-95 and took Cooper into custody. He now faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault, per News Center Maine.

The victim was treated for minor injuries. She has not been identified by police. No other details have been released at this time.

It's unclear if Cooper has retained an attorney or issued a plea to the charges against him.