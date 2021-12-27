Alex's attorney said that he doesn't believe Maggie's assets would be a motive for Alex to murder

Maggie Murdaugh Left Husband Alex All of Her Property in Will Before She Was Murdered

Maggie Murdaugh, who was murdered in June along with her youngest son, Paul, left everything she owned to her husband, Alex, her last will and testament shows.

Maggie, 52, signed the will on August 15, 2005, according to the document, The Island Packet was the first to report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When she made out her will, her sons, Buster, 26, and Paul, 22, were children.

The document shows that Maggie left the family's sprawling estate in Islandton, S.C., to her husband, a once-prominent member of a legal dynasty in the South Carolina Lowcountry, who remains jailed after being charged with a host of mostly financial crimes.

On June 7, 2021, Alex came home and found Maggie and Paul shot to death on the Islandton estate.

Since then, Alex has been fired from his job at his family's law firm after being accused of embezzlement, gone to rehab for substance abuse, and been arrested on accusations he hired a hitman to shoot him in the head on Sept. 4 so Buster could cash in on a $10 million life insurance policy.

Alex was the original owner of the Islandton property but sold it to Maggie in 2016 for $5, property records show, FITSNews reports.

It is unclear why Alex transferred the estate into his wife's name.

murdaugh family The Murdaugh Family

It's also unclear why the name of Maggie's sister, Marian Proctor, was crossed out in pen in her will as the person Maggie chose to handle her estate, The Island Packet reports.

According to the paper, Maggie's sister's name was crossed out and replaced in handwriting with the name of Alex's father, renowned attorney Randolph Murdaugh III.

He died three days after Maggie and Paul were killed.

In an affidavit obtained by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette and signed on Dec. 9, Proctor says she didn't know she was listed as the person who would handle her sister's estate until Dec. 7.

On Dec. 13, Proctor renounced her right to handle the estate.

Instead, Maggie's brother-in-law, John Marvin Murdaugh, will handle the estate.

"We're all on very good terms," he told The Island Packet. "Maggie certainly is very innocent in all this, and I just want to serve her the best that I can."

Police have not yet arrested any suspects in Maggie and Paul's murders.

Murdaugh family cover

In October, Alex's attorney, Jim Griffin, said Alex has been a person of interest in the murders.

He told The Island Packet that Alex maintains his innocence, as he has since his wife and son were killed.

Griffin said that he does not believe that Maggie's leaving everything in her will to Alex would be a motive for him to have anything to do with her murder.

"I think her untimely death actually works harm to his financial planning by having the (Moselle) property conveyed back to him through probate," he told the paper. "It opens it up to creditors' claims and, before, it was protected."

Alex has been in jail since his Oct. 14, 2021, arrest on a warrant for allegedly misappropriating $4.3 million from the sons of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a "trip and fall" accident at his home in 2018.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He is charged with a slew of financial crimes accusing him of stealing a total of more than $6.2 million in settlement and other funds from clients and others using his deep ties in the legal community and know-how as an attorney to maneuver the complicated ins and outs of the insurance system.

He is facing separate charges in the botched plot to have himself killed on Sept. 4 so his surviving son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

He is also being sued in connection to the 2019 boat crash that claimed the life of Mallory Beach, 19, after Paul was accused of driving while intoxicated.