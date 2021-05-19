Maggie Long was found dead in her home on Dec. 1, 2017

Colo. Teen, 17, Was Slain in Family Home in 2017 — Now FBI Thinks It Was Possibly a Hate Crime

Federal investigators have re-classified the 2017 unsolved murder of 17-year-old Maggie Long in her family's Colorado home as a possible hate crime.

Long was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2017 after she didn't show up to an evening concert at her high school. That same night, her remains were found in her burned down Bailey home.

Initially, Long's killing was believed to be a crime of opportunity. Investigators alleged a physical altercation took place between the victim and her assailants before the fire started. Authorities believed the fire was started to conceal the physical altercation and robbery.

However, authorities now think Long may have been targeted because she was Asian American.

It's unclear what evidence federal investigators have collected that led them re-classify the case. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said the update will allow more resources for the investigation, KMGH and KUSA report.

In a statement to KCNC on Tuesday, an FBI spokesperson said, "The FBI is investigating the murder of Maggie Long as a Hate Crime Matter. A Hate Crime is a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by the individual's bias against a race, religion, disability, ethnicity/national origin, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity."

Lynna Long, Long's sister, told KCNC, "Looking at the extent of violence in this crime, that is certainly an angle to look more closely into."

A reward of $75,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for Long's death.

"Now is the time to share what you know," Lynna Long said.

Speaking about the perpetrators, she said, "That's not the type of people we want in our society, and it's a matter of time before they hurt or kill somebody else. With now looking into the angle of 'Is it race-related?' it is that much more critical that this crime is solved."

Maggie Long - Suspects Credit: FBI

Police have released sketches of three suspects. However, they have noted that the men may have changed their physical appearances since the killing. It is unclear if Long knew the suspects.

Asian-American hate crimes in major cities rose by 150-percent in 2020 over the previous year, according to a recent report issued by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.